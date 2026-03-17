BT Exclusive: Indian airlines to raise concerns over Dubai curbs amid Gulf rights debate

Indian airlines are set to raise concerns with the Ministry of Civil Aviation following recent disruptions in Dubai that impacted a key international corridor, sources told Business Today Television.

The issue stems from restrictions on incoming foreign airline operations into Dubai, one of the busiest transit hubs for Indian travellers. While the situation remains fluid, the disruption has drawn attention to operational asymmetries, with UAE-based carriers such as Emirates and flydubai continuing services on India routes during this period.

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The curbs were reportedly triggered after a fuel depot near the airport was damaged in a suspected drone strike, leading to a fire and a temporary halt in flight operations. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates did not officially specify the reason, but the incident significantly disrupted schedules.

Airlines are expected to take up the matter with the government as part of a broader push for more balanced and predictable operating conditions under bilateral air service agreements.

The timing is particularly challenging for the sector. Carriers are already navigating a difficult operating environment amid geopolitical tensions in parts of West Asia and restricted access to key airspaces. The continued closure of Pakistan’s airspace has further constrained routing options, forcing longer flight paths for services to Europe and North America.

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These detours have increased fuel consumption and operational complexity. Aviation turbine fuel, already a major cost component remains elevated, with domestic tax structures adding further pressure on margins. In addition, higher war-risk insurance premiums for flights operating in or near sensitive regions have pushed up overall costs.

Government officials are understood to be reviewing possible operational and regulatory measures to support airlines. However, sources indicated that a reduction in aviation turbine fuel taxes or changes to local levies on economy class fares are not currently under consideration.