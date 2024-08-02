scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
TTK Prestige stock hits 52-week high after board approves buyback of shares

Feedback

TTK Prestige stock hits 52-week high after board approves buyback of shares

TTK Prestige stock price today: The buyback price is 25.63% higher to the previous close of Rs 955.15 on BSE. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
TTK Prestige stock climbed 5.84% intraday to a high of Rs 1,011 per share on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 13,815 crore. TTK Prestige stock climbed 5.84% intraday to a high of Rs 1,011 per share on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 13,815 crore.

Shares of TTK Prestige hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday after the household appliances firm said its board cleared a buyback of shares at a price of Rs 1,200 per scrip via tender offer route. The buyback price is 25.63% higher to the previous close of Rs 955.15 on BSE. 

The stock climbed 5.84% intraday to a high of Rs 1,011 per share on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 13,815 crore. 

The size of the buyback issue is Rs 200 crore which is 9.88% and 9.88% of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves. The company will buy back 16.66 lakh shares under the offer. 

The Board of Directors has determined the record date for the proposed buyback as August 14, 2024. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 02, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement