TVS Motor launches TVS RONIN in Indonesia, stock rises

Shares of TVS Motor were half-a-per cent higher in Friday's trade in an otherwise weak day for the stock market after the two-wheeler maker said it has forayed into the premium lifestyle segment in Indonesia with the launch of TVS RONIN

The 225cc motorcycle weighs 160 Kgs and delivers a 20.4 PS Power, making it one the best power to weight ratio in its category, along with a 19.93 Nm Torque, TVS Motor said in a BSE filing.

The stock rose 0.56 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,321.95 on BSE.

TVS RONIN will be available in Indonesia in two variants - TVS RONIN SS (single tone single channel ABS), and TVS RONIN TD (Triple tone dual channel ABS).

"The motorcycle has been engineered with unique tech features like rain and urban ABS modes, Glide Through Technology (GTT) and Smart Bluetooth connectivity with voice and ride assistance, in a retro design package," it said.

Head Business - Premium Vimal Sumbly said, “We are absolutely thrilled to launch TVS RONIN in Indonesia today, and are confident that this will encourage many young riders from the country to be spontaneous, fluidic and versatile while experiencing the joy of riding on this modern-retro motorcycle. With many years of commitment to building the international business portfolio, TVS Motor Company has set the benchmark in catering to diverse needs of two & three-wheeler buyers across the globe. Our launch of TVS RONIN in Indonesia is one step further in achieving our global ambitions and offer the best products to our global customer.”

President Director J Thangarajan said: “The launch of the new TVS RONIN is a significant milestone for TVS Motor in Indonesia. TVS RONIN is designed with cutting edge technology and connected features for the young riders of today. With the launch of this motorcycle, we will further expand our product portfolio, into modern-retro segment and we will bring a premium lifestyle experience for our customers.”

