scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
UltraTech Cement Q1 results: Profit rises 6.6% to Rs 1,688 crore; sales up 16.7%

Feedback

UltraTech Cement Q1 results: Profit rises 6.6% to Rs 1,688 crore; sales up 16.7%

UltraTech Cement said the energy cost was up 3 per cent YoY, primarily due to currency devaluation. There was a 6 per cent rise in raw material cost, it added.

UltraTech Cement said it achieved capacity utilisation of 89 per cent for the quarter against 83 per cent in the year-ago quarter. UltraTech Cement said it achieved capacity utilisation of 89 per cent for the quarter against 83 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

UltraTech Cement on Friday said its consolidated profit rose 6.56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,688 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 1,584 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net sales for the quarter jumped 16.73 per cent to Rs 17,519 crore from Rs 15,007 crore YoY.

UltraTech Cement said: "The company continues to deliver strong growth quarter after quarter, achieving a 20 per cent growth during the quarter. This was following up on a 23 per cent growth during Q4FY23, reflecting its strong position in the domestic markets. Profit after tax also rose 9 per cent for the India operations."

UltraTech Cement said it achieved capacity utilisation of 89 per cent for the quarter against 83 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Domestic sales volume registered 20 per cent growth year-on-year. The energy cost was up 3 per cent YoY, primarily due to currency devaluation. Additionally, there was a 6 per cent rise in raw material cost, mainly driven by the higher costs of fly ash and slag, UltraTech Cement said.

Also read: Stocks that market analysts recommended on July 21, 2023: Titagarh Rail Systems, Polycab India, Bank of Maharashtra, VRL Logistics

Also read: Hot stocks on July 21, 2023: Suzlon Energy, South Indian Bank, Polycab India, Infosys, and more

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 21, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
UltraTech Cement Ltd
UltraTech Cement Ltd