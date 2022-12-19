scorecardresearch
UTI AMC shares jumped 15% today. Here's why

UTI AMC shares rose 15.45 per cent to hit a high of Rs 890.30 on BSE. With this, the scrip has risen 50 per cent from June low of Rs 595 level

Three banks namely Bank of Baroda (9.98 per cent), State Bank of India (9.98 per cent) and PNB (15.22 per cent) together accounted for 35.17 per cent stake in the AMC as of September 30 Three banks namely Bank of Baroda (9.98 per cent), State Bank of India (9.98 per cent) and PNB (15.22 per cent) together accounted for 35.17 per cent stake in the AMC as of September 30

Shares of UTI AMC climbed over 15 per cent in Friday's trade after a media report siggested that the Tata Group was in final talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from state-owned companies.

Earlier this month, Kotak Institutional Equities initiated coverage on UTI AMC with a buy rating calling it self-help candidate.

Published on: Dec 19, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 19, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
