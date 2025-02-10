VA Tech Wabag shares in news today on fresh order win 

Shares of VA Tech Wabag are in news today after the firm said it won an order worth $371 million (Rs 3,251 crore) for Al Haer Independent Sewage Treatment Plant located in the city of Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

VA Tech Wabag stock slipped 1.90% to Rs 1365.90 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 8494.59 crore. A total of 0.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.40 crore on BSE. VA Tech Wabag stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 650.05 on March 14, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 1943.45 on December 9, 2024.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of VA Tech Wabag stands at 43.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. VA Tech Wabag shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day but 10 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

This ISTP is being developed by a consortium of Miahona Company (lead), Marafiq, and N.V. Besix S.A. for its off-taker, the Saudi Water Partnership Company (‘SWPC’). SWPC is the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said VA Tech Wabag.

Earlier this year, Wabag secured Engineering and Procurement (‘EP’) order of a 20 MLD Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (‘IWWTP’) at Ras Tanura Refinery Complex, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where Miahona Company is the project developer.

VA Tech Wabag Limited is engaged in the water treatment field. The company's principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants. It provides solutions for drinking water treatment, industrial and process water treatment, water reclamation, sea and brackish water desalination, municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment and sludge treatment.



