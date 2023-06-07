Multibagger small cap stock hits 52-week high on Rs 420-crore order; check details

Shares of VA Tech Wabag Ltd hit a fresh 52-week high today after the water technology company won an order worth Rs 420 crore. VA Tech Wabag stock rose Rs 4.91% to Rs 503.2 against the previous close of Rs 479.65 on BSE today. VA Tech Wabag stock opened higher at at Rs 48.05 today. The stock has risen 51.53% this year and rallied 102.83% in a year. During the last three years, the VA Tech Wabag stock has zoomed 343%.

Va Tech Wabag shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3092.42 crore. At 1:56 pm, the small cap stock was trading 3.67% higher at Rs 497.25.

Total 0.74 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 3.69 crore.

Va Tech Wabag has secured an order for the design, build, and operation (DBO) of a water treatment plant (VVTP) with a capacity of 270 million litres per day (MLD) at Jite, Raigad for the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO).

The project has been planned to cater to the future water demand for Navi Mumbai. Water from Hetwane dam will be treated at the proposed 270 MLD WTP and pumped to the existing Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Vihal location for further distribution, the company said.

The scope of the project includes design, engineering, supply, construction, installation, and commissioning of WTP including clear water pumping station within a period of 42 months from the commencement, and followed by operation & maintenance (O&M) for a period of 15 years.

Shailesh Kumar, CEO — India Cluster said, “This is an important and strategic success for us, as we foray back into the DBO space in Maharashtra with this breakthrough order in CIDCO. This project was won against tough competition based on our technical superiority and competitiveness and we are thankful to our client for the confidence they have reposed in us. This project once completed will address the growing water need of the area and also be a key reference in our journey."

VA Tech Wabag Limited is engaged in the water treatment field. The company's principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants. It provides solutions for drinking water treatment, industrial and process water treatment, water reclamation, sea and brackish water desalination, municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment and sludge treatment.