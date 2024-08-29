Vedanta shares in news today as board to consider third interim dividend

Shares of Vedanta are in news today after the metal and mining major said it would consider its third interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The board of the firm will meet on September 2 to take the decision on dividend. The company has set the record date on September 10, 2024.

In the previous session, Vedanta shares ended on a flat note at Rs 465.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.82 lakh crore. A total of 3.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.35 crore on BSE. Vedanta shares have a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Vedanta stands at 60.8, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory.

Vedanta shares stand higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has climbed 95.53% in the last one year. The stock ended near the 52 week high of Rs 438.5 reached on May 14.

The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 207.85 on September 28, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 506.85 May 22, 2024.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) is proposed to be scheduled on Monday, September 02, 2024, to consider and approve the Third Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2024-25," said Vedanta in a communication to bourses.