Vedanta stocks in focus amid board meet on NCDs, report of parent loan talks

Vedanta stocks in focus amid board meet on NCDs, report of parent loan talks

Vedanta shares would be in focus as the board of directors of the company will consider a proposal for issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

As per a report, Vedanta Resources is in advanced talks with global private credit funds including Bain Capital, Davidson Kempner, Ares SSG Capital and Cerberus Capital, to syndicate a $1 billion short-term loan.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd will be in focus on Thursday morning amid a media report that suggested the London-based parent Vedanta Resources is in advanced talks with global private credit funds including Bain Capital, Davidson Kempner, Ares SSG Capital and Cerberus Capital, to syndicate a $1 billion short-term loan. The report by the ET quoting two sources suggested the loans would be utilised for part-paying $3.2 billion of bonds maturing in 2024 and 2025,

Vedanta shares would also be in focus as the board of directors of the company will consider a proposal for issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis as part of its routine refinancing that is undertaken in ordinary course of business.

As per the ET report, the patent company has $1 billion of 13.875 per cent bonds coming up for repayment in January, another $1 billion of 6.125 per cent paper due in August 2024. Besides, $1.2 billion of 8.95 per cent bonds would be maturing in March 2025.

Parent Vedanta Resources’ high leverage and funding gap of $3 billion in FY2025 has made investors cautious. Kotak Institutional Equities in a recent noted said they are key areas of concern and overhang.

It however noted that Vedanta Resources has largely addressed the funding gap of FY24 via one-time measures such as selling 6 per cent stake in Vedanta. It said the $2.2 billion bonds maturity in FY25 could be a taller hump.

Kotak siad large dividends are no longer possible and Vedanta Resources might be forced to divest stake or assets in Vedanta. The bleak commodity cycle suggests a downside risk to earnings, it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 21, 2023, 8:08 AM IST
