scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Vikas Lifecare shares rise 3% after subsidiary bags ultrasonic gas meter order

Feedback

Vikas Lifecare shares rise 3% after subsidiary bags ultrasonic gas meter order

Vikas Lifecare’s wholly owned subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions had received its first-ever order for ultrasonic gas meters, valued at Rs 3 crore.

Vikas Lifecare is engaged in various business segments including polymer & rubber commodity compounds and master-Batches. Vikas Lifecare is engaged in various business segments including polymer & rubber commodity compounds and master-Batches.

Shares of lesser-known company Vikas Lifecare jumped about 3 per cent during the early trading session on Thursday after the company's subsidiary bagged its first order after incorporation. The company informed about the same via an exchange filing. Vikas Lifecare’s wholly-owned subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions has received its first-ever order for ultrasonic gas meters, the company said in the filing. It is valued at Rs 3 crore, it added. Ultrasonic meters are considered the highest in efficiency in terms of accuracy and reliability, as these meters derive the volume flow of the gas by measuring the transit times of high-frequency sound waves. The Ultrasonic meters are eminently required at Large Diameter Gas Pipe Lines where it is a commercial loss to use the mechanical drive meters. Following the announcement, shares of Vikas Lifecare surged 3 per cent to Rs 3.4 on Thursday, before giving up its gains partially. The scrip had settled at Rs 3.31 in the previous. The company was commanding a market capitalization of Rs 485 crore. Shares of Vikas Lifecare have dropped about 10 per cent in the last one month, while the stock is down 30 per cent in the last six months and on a year-to-date basis. In the last one year, it has lost more than 40 per cent of its value. The meters supplied by Genesis shall be part of a Field Regulating Skid (FRS) to be used by various city gas distribution companies. It had signed an agreement with SICK AG, Germany to supply Ultrasonic Gas Meters for Industrial and Commercial gas customers. Vikas Lifecare is engaged in various business segments including polymer & rubber commodity compounds and master-Batches. It also manufactures up-cycled compounds from industrial and post-consumer waste and scrap materials. It also provides a wide variety of base polymers and commodity raw materials to ONGC.

Also read: TCS Q4 miss sends Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra shares tumbling. Here's why

Also read: Vedanta shares in focus today as board to consider raising funds via debentures

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 13, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Vikas Lifecare Ltd
Vikas Lifecare Ltd