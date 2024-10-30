Voltas shares in news today on stellar Q2 earnings 

Shares of air-conditioning maker and engineering services provider Voltas are in news today after the firm reported an over 272.59% jump in Q2 consolidated net profit. Profit climbed to Rs 132.83 crore in the September 2024 quarter. Profit jumped as volume from its room AC business rose 56 per cent.

Net profit in the September 2023 quarter was Rs 35.65 crore, the company said.

Voltas stock ended 0.47% higher at Rs 1770.50 in the previous session. Shares of Voltas zoomed 5.06% to a record high of Rs 1611.80 in the afternoon session on Monday.

Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 58,583 crore.

Voltas shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and higher than the 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The large cap stock has gained 104.53 per cent in a year and gained 74.56 per cent in 2024.

Total 0.21 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.47 crore on BSE.

Revenue from operations climbed 14.23 per cent to Rs 2,619.11 crore in Q2 from Rs 2,292.75 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses of Voltas rose 10.74 per cent to Rs 2,486.89 crore in the September quarter.

Voltas' total income, which includes other income, was up 16.53 per cent in the September quarter to Rs 2,754.58 crore.