Will Suzlon declare dividend in near future? Here's what management says

Suzlon Group chief financial officer Himanshu Mody, in a recent earnings call, has responded to a query over 'dividend'. "I know all shareholders, love dividend. So, I mean, I cannot answer that question right now. I think let us, you've seen, we've taken certain initiatives of, merging our 100 per cent subsidiary with the parent SGSL (Suzlon Global Services Ltd) with SEL (Suzlon Energy). So, therefore, as we said earlier, there is a business plan that we have set out ourselves to achieve in FY'25," Mody answered.

So, I think, this is probably the best discussion held around May of 2025, he also said.

Suzlon's CFO also replied to a question related to the stock being placed under the ASM framework. "It's a very widely held stock, as we have almost about 45 lakh shareholders with large volume, and whether ASM 4 or ASM 3 or whatever permutation combinations or algorithm the exchanges have, it is something that we really can't comment upon. It is, I'm sure there is some scientific method that the exchanges follow to change the status of the company from one ASM framework to the other," Mody said.

So, why that has not happened or what is influencing that is actually beyond any one of us to comment upon, he added.

Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Suzlon Energy under the long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

The company's management also underscored that it turned debt free in September last year after concluding QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement).

The earnings call excerpts, which took place on June 9, were released today on bourse post-market hours. Earlier in the day, Suzlon Energy settled 1.92 per cent higher at Rs 48.26.

In a separate development, the renewable energy transition company said it has secured a 103.95 MW order from AMPIN Energy Transition for supplying 33 wind turbines with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each.

The project is situated at client’s site in the Fatehgarh district in Rajasthan, with a total installed capacity of 103.95 MW, Suzlon Energy mentioned. And, it is part of the Hybrid Project under various bids from SECI and C&I (Commercial & Industrial) customers.

A project of this size can provide electricity to 85,000 households and curb 3.38 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, Suzlon further said.

As of March 2024, promoters held a 13.29 per cent stake in the company.