Wipro shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of Wipro Ltd are in news today after the technology services and consulting company announced a collaboration with SIAM.AI, a member of the NVIDIA Cloud Partner program in Thailand. Wipro stock ended 0.68% lower at Rs 297.25 on Friday . Market cap of Wipro stood at Rs 3.11 lakh crore. Total 6.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.89 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Wipro stands at 63.2, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. The IT stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"The companies will leverage NVIDIA accelerated computing and software to develop an AI-powered digital assistant for the Tourism Authority of Thailand. This collaboration will utilize infrastructure, data and networks within the country, advancing Thailand’s sovereign AI objectives," said Wipro.

"The AI-powered virtual assistant, ‘Sukjai’—powered by the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, SIAM.AI and Wipro’s Enterprise Generative AI (WeGA) Studio—will provide domestic and international travelers with personalized, up-to-date, and timely information to deliver highly tailored experiences, while enabling the Tourism Authority to seamlessly service a growing number of tourists," the IT company added.

Wipro reported a 21.26 per cent rise year-on-year (YoY), in its September 2024 quarter's consolidated net profit. Profit came at Rs 3,208.8 crore in Q2 against Rs 2,646.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations fell 0.95 per cent to Rs 22,301.6 crore from Rs 22,515.9 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.