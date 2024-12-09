scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Wipro shares in focus today, here's why

Feedback

Wipro shares in focus today, here's why

Wipro stock  ended 0.68% lower at Rs 297.25 on Friday . Market cap of Wipro stood at Rs 3.11 lakh crore. Total 6.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.89 crore on BSE. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The IT stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.  The IT stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

Shares of Wipro Ltd are in news today after the technology services and consulting company announced a collaboration with SIAM.AI, a member of the NVIDIA Cloud Partner program in Thailand. Wipro stock  ended 0.68% lower at Rs 297.25 on Friday . Market cap of Wipro stood at Rs 3.11 lakh crore. Total 6.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.89 crore on BSE. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Wipro stands at 63.2, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. The IT stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

"The companies will leverage NVIDIA accelerated computing and software to develop an AI-powered digital assistant for the Tourism Authority of Thailand. This collaboration will utilize infrastructure, data and networks within the country, advancing Thailand’s sovereign AI objectives," said Wipro. 

"The AI-powered virtual assistant, ‘Sukjai’—powered by the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, SIAM.AI and Wipro’s Enterprise Generative AI (WeGA) Studio—will provide domestic and international travelers with personalized, up-to-date, and timely information to deliver highly tailored experiences, while enabling the Tourism Authority to seamlessly service a growing number of tourists," the IT company added. 

Wipro reported a 21.26 per cent rise year-on-year (YoY), in its September 2024 quarter's consolidated net profit. Profit came at Rs 3,208.8 crore in Q2 against Rs 2,646.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations fell 0.95 per cent to Rs 22,301.6 crore from Rs 22,515.9 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 09, 2024, 8:50 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement