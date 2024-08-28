Wipro shares in news today on partnership for Enterprise AI 

Shares of IT major Wipro Ltd are in news today after the firm it has expanded its collaboration with Dell Technologies by integrating the Dell AI Factory into Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready Platform. The new alliance will work to increase AI adoption across various environments by providing enterprises with cutting-edge technology and streamlined AI solutions.

Wipro stock fell 0.54% to Rs 517.10 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of Wipro stood at Rs 2.70 lakh crore. Total 2.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.02 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Wipro stands at 52.8, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. The IT stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready Platform will leverage the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, including Dell Validated Designs for Generative AI, bringing GenAI processing power to data without extensive upfront investment. The platform is supported by the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, underpinned by NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, and the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform.