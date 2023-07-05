YES Bank shares gain as lender reports 7.5% growth in Q1 advances

Shares of YES Bank were trading higher in Wednesday's trade after the private lender said its advances grew 7.5 per cent in the June quarter. In a business update ahead of trading hours, YES Bank said its loans and advances stood at Rs 2,00,308 crore at the end of June quarter against Rs 1,86,367 crore in the comparable period last year. The sequential growth in advances stood at 0.9 per cent over March quarter's Rs 2,00,201 crore, YES Bank said.

YES Bank shares advanced 1.6 per cent to hit a high of Rs 17.09 on BSE. The stock is down 21.43 per cent year-to-date.

Gross retail disbursements for the quarter stood at Rs 11,357 crore, which was lower than Rs 12,705 crore in March and Rs 11,863 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Deposits for the quarter grew 13.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,19,369 crore compared with Rs 1,93,241 crore in the year-ago period.

Credit-to-deposit ratio for the quarter fell to 91.3 per cent from 92 per cent in March and 96.4 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Liquidity coverage ratio improved to 125.6 per cent against 123.9 per cent in March and 116 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

CASA (Current Account Saving Account) stood at Rs 64,528 crore, down 3.6 per cent sequentially. It was up 8.4 per cent YoY over Rs 59,544 crore in the year-ago quarter.

CASA to total deposits (excluding certificate of deposits) stood at 29.4 per cent against 30.8 per cent in March and 31.6 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

