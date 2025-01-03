YES Bank shares in focus as lender announces Q3 business updates 

Shares of YES Bank are in news today after the private sector lender announced its business updates for the December 2024 quarter. Deposits rose 14.6% to Rs 2.77 lakh crore in Q3 against Rs 2.41 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Growth was flat on a quarter on quarter basis.

Loans & advances climbed 12.6% YoY to Rs 2.45 lakh crore against Rs 2.17 lakh crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal. Growth stood at 4.2% QoQ at Rs 2.45 lakh crore.

CASA rose 27.6% YoY in Q3 to Rs 91,575 crore and climbed 3.4% QoQ.

YES Bank stock closed flat at Rs 19.60 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 19.63 on BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 61,445 crore. Total 74.70 lakh shares of the bank changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.58 crore on BSE.