YES Bank shares rise on credit rating upgrade, check details

Shares of private sector lender YES Bank Ltd were trading 1% higher today after credit rating firm CRISIL Ratings upgraded the bank’s long-term rating on the Tier-II bonds (under Basel III) and infrastructure bonds. The ratings were upgraded to 'CRISIL A+/Stable' from 'CRISIL A/Positive’. CRISIL Ratings also reaffirmed its short-term rating on the certificates of deposit (CD) of the bank at ‘CRISIL A1+’.

YES Bank stock rose 1.09% to Rs 24.84 against the previous close of Rs 24.58 on BSE. Stock of YES Bank has gained 45 per cent in a year and lost 6 per cent in 2024. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 77,282 crore today. YES Bank has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 50.4, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

YES Bank stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 30 day moving averages.

The private lender reported a 47 per cent rise in its year-on-year (YoY) standalone net profit in Q1. Net profit came at Rs 502.43 crore in Q1 compared with Rs 342.52 crore in the year-ago period. Total income climbed 17.59 per cent to Rs 8,918.14 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 7,584.34 crore in the corresponding period last year.