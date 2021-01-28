YES Bank stock hits 5% lower circuit, falls for sixth session

YES Bank shares hit 5% lower circuit at Rs 15 in Thursday's volatile trade, in line with private banking index and broader indices Sensex and Nifty, that fell over 1%.

The lender's share has been falling since the company declared results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. In the last 6 days, the stock has lost 15.64%.

Stock of YES Bank opened lower at Rs 15.20 and also touched day's high of Rs 15.40 in early session. Later, the stock fell 5% to day's low of Rs 15 as against the last close of Rs 15.75.

YES Bank stock trades lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

The share has fallen 12% in one week and 14% in a month. Year-to-date, the stock is down 15%.

Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 37,958.18 crore. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 87.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 5.55. Share of the private lender, with Rs 2 face value has fallen 63% in one year.

The private sector lender posted a net profit of Rs 151 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21) against a staggering loss of Rs 18,560 crore in third quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20). Sequentially, net profit was up 16.5%.

The bank's board on Friday said it has approved raising of up to Rs 10,000 crore, in one or more tranches.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Yes Bank said its net interest income jumped to Rs 2,560.4 crore from Rs 1,064.7 crore YoY.

The bank saw 2% QoQ growth in loan book to Rs 1,69,721 crore in the third quarter. Its capital adequacy stood at 19.5% in December 2020. It added 225,000 customers during the quarter and reported a gross NPA ratio of 15.36% as on 31 December.

Meanwhile, the private banking index was down 2% on BSE. Sensex and Nifty made another reversal after the opening bell and fell for the fifth session on Thursday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex was trading 595 points lower at 46,824 and Nifty fell 160 points to 13,808.

