YES Bank stock rises over 4%, snaps six-day losing spree

YES Bank share rose over 4% in Friday's volatile session. The lender's share reversed trend today after falling for 6 straight sessions, since the company declared results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The stock of YES Bank opened higher at Rs 15.10 and later touched day's high of Rs 15.70, rising 4.32% on BSE. The stock also fell to day's low of Rs 15 against the last close of Rs 15.05 in early session.

YES Bank stock trades higher than 100-day but lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has gained after 6 days of consecutive fall

The share has fallen 8% in one week and 11% in a month. Year-to-date, the stock is down 12%.

Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 39,336.20 crore. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 87.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 5.55. Share of the private lender, with Rs 2 face value has fallen 62% in one year.

The private sector lender posted net profit of Rs 151 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 (Q3FY21) against a staggering loss of Rs 18,560 crore in third quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20). Sequentially, net profit was up 16.5%.

The bank's board on Friday said it has approved raising of up to Rs 10,000 crore, in one or more tranches.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Yes Bank said its net interest income jumped to Rs 2,560.4 crore from Rs 1,064.7 crore YoY.

The bank saw 2% QoQ growth in loan book to Rs 1,69,721 crore in the third quarter. Its capital adequacy stood at 19.5% in December 2020. It added 225,000 customers during the quarter and reported a gross NPA ratio of 15.36% as on 31 December.

Meanwhile, the private banking index was down 0.70% on BSE. Sensex and Nifty made another reversal after the opening bell and fell for the sixth session, amid mixed global equities. Sensex was trading 48 points lower at 46,825 and Nifty fell 20 points to 13,800.

