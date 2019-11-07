Sun Pharma share price rises over 1% ahead of Q2 earnings

Sun Pharma share price was trading higher ahead of the firm's Q2 earnings to be announced today. The pharma stock gained 1.06% to Rs 432.10 compared to the previous close of Rs 427.55 on BSE. Sun Pharma stock has risen after two days of fall. Two lakh shares of the firm were traded amounting to turnover of Rs 8.68 crore on BSE.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 603.75 on November 9, 2018 and 52-week low of Rs 350.40 on May 13, 2019 on BSE.

The large cap share has declined 26.53% during the last one year and fallen 0.64% since the beginning of this year.

However, the stock has gained 12.65% in the last one month.

In Q1 of the current fiscal, the firm reported a 31.22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,387.48 crore against a net profit of Rs 1,057.29 crore in the June quarter of FY19 (Q1FY19).

Net sales rose 15.69 per cent to Rs 8,259.30 crore as against Rs 7,138.83 crore in the corresponding quarter.

India sales, which accounted for 28 per cent of total sales, climbed 8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,314 crore in April-June period of this fiscal. During the quarter under review, the company launched 10 new products in the Indian market.

By Aseem Thapliyal