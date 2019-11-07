Thomas Cook share price rises over 4% ahead of Q2 earnings

Thomas Cook (India) share price gained in afternoon trade today ahead of the travel services firm's Q2 earnings announcement today. Thomas Cook (India) share price rose 4.34% to Rs 131 compared to the previous close of Rs 125.55 on BSE. The small cap stock has gained after two consecutive days of fall.

However, the stock has lost 44.83% since the beginning of this year and 41.83% in last one year.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 263.85 on April 23, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 115.05 on October 23, 2019. Market capitalisation of the firm on BSE stood at Rs 4,797.84 crore at 1:02 pm. On NSE, the stock rose 45 to Rs 131 against previous close of Rs 125.95. Transactions involving 2.74 lakh shares amounting to Rs 35.2 crore turnover were recorded on NSE.

Thomas Cook (India) reported a net profit of Rs 20.73 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 against net profit of Rs 69.69 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The company's consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 2,335.70 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,100.41 crore for the same period a year ago.

