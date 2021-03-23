Top 5 gainers today: UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, IndusInd, ICICI Bank, Titan rose up to 3%

Snapping previous session losses, Indian stock market closed higher on Tuesday, driven by strong gains in bank, realty and power stocks. The BSE Sensex closed at 50,051, up 280 points or 0.56 per cent and the NSE Nifty ended at 14,802, up 66.3 points or 0.45 per cent. On the sectoral front, bank and realty index were among top gainers, rising 1.5 per cent and 1.05 per cent, respectively. Among the individual stocks, UltraTech Cement, Titan Company, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank were among top gainers, while ONGC, Power Grid Corporation of India, ITC, NTPC, HDFC were among top losers.

Here's a look at top five gainers on BSE and NSE today:

UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement stock was top gainer on BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today. The stock of cement maker closed 3.06 per cent higher at Rs 6,934.15 after opening higher at Rs 6,729.85. During the day's trade, the stock hit an intraday high and low of Rs 6,959.15 and Rs 6,729.10, respectively.

IndusInd Bank

The share price of IndusInd Bank gained as much as 2.69 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 994.05 after global rating agency Moody's upgraded its outlook for the private sector lender from "negative" to "stable", citing its strong capital and core profitability. The stock finally ended at Rs 990, up 2.28 per cent on the BSE.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank was one of top gainer on Sensex, in line with BSE Bankex index which rose 1.56 per cent after the Supreme Court pronounced its judgment on the loan moratorium. In a partial relief to banks and financial institutions, the apex court has refrained from a complete waiver of interest. Shares of HDFC Bank ended at Rs 1,500.35, up 2.11 per cent on the BSE.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank was among other top gainers on BSE Sensex pack, in line with bankex index. The stock of private sector lender closed 2.25 per cent lower at Rs 586.30 apiece on the back of strong volume trade.

Titan Company

Titan Company share price closed 2.06 per cent higher at Rs 1,489.90 on the BSE. During the day's trade, the stock touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1,514.45 and 1454.70. On the volume front, 90,000 shares changed hands over the counter as compared to two-week average volume of 98,000 shares.

