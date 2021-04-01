Top gainers today: IndusInd, Kotak Mahindra, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance rose up to 5%

Snapping previous session losses, Indian domestic bourses ended higher on Thursday, amid strong buying in metal and power stocks. The BSE Sensex closed higher by 1,128 points, or 2.3 per cent, at 50,136, and the Nifty ended at 14,845, up 337 points or 2.33 per cent. IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, L&T, SBI, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto were among top Sensex gainers. Out of 30 shares on BSE Sensex pack, 26 ended in green, while HDFC Bank, TCS, Nestle India and HUL settled in the red.

Here's a look at top five gainers on BSE and NSE today:

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank stock was top gainer on BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today. The share of private sector lender closed 4.12 per cent higher at Rs 993.35 apiece on the BSE after CRISIL reaffirmed credit ratings on the fixed deposits, certificates of deposits and debt instruments of the lender. The stock gained as much as 4.58 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 997.70. Among others, India Ratings & Research has also reaffirmed the issuer ratings and credit rating of debt instruments of the bank and revised the rating outlook to stable from negative. Earlier this week, Moody's had affirmed long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of IndusInd Bank at Ba1 and revised the outlook to stable from negative. The global rating agency has also affirmed its baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA at ba2.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank was also among top gainers on Indian stock market on Thursday. The stock ended 2.88 per cent higher at Rs 1,804.45 on the BSE. The stock hit a high and low of Rs 1812.70 and Rs 1751, respectively, after opening higher at Rs 1,765.

Ultratech Cement

The cement manufacturer's shares settled 2.39 per cent higher at Rs 6,898.45 on the BSE. UltraTech Cement on Tuesday said it prepaid its long-term loans of Rs 5,000 crore through free cash flows that the company generated over the last few quarters despite the pandemic. However, the company did not share the deadline by which the long-term loans were to be prepaid.

Bajaj Finance

Shares of Bajaj Group company closed 2.35 per cent higher at Rs 5,270 on the BSE, in line with benchmark Sensex which ended up by over 1 per cent. Bajaj Finance's board is scheduled to meet on April 27, 2021, to consider the audited financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 and recommendation of dividend on equity shares, if any, for the said year.

Axis Bank

Another private lender Axis Bank was among top five gainers on BSE Sensex pack. Axis Bank share price settled 2.3 per cent higher at Rs 713.55 on the BSE. The stock hit a high and low of Rs 716.90 and Rs 695.60, respectively, during the day's trade.

