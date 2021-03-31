Top losers today: HDFC Bank, HDFC, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra fell up to 4%

Sensex and Nifty closed lower today tracking weak cues from Asian markets. Sensex fell 627 points to 49,509 and Nifty ended at 14,690, down 154 points. On the sectoral front, banking stocks were the top losers, while rise in consumer durables stocks stemmed the fall. BSE consumer durables index closed 242 points higher at 32,825. On the other hand, BSE bankex slipped 545 points to close at 37,547. Bank Nifty too closed 571 points lower at 33,303. Market breadth was negative with 1,396 shares closing higher against 1,486 ending lower on BSE. Market cap on BSE fell to Rs 204.28 lakh crore.

Here's a look at top six losers on Sensex and Nifty today:

HDFC Bank: The banking stock closed 3.86% lower at Rs 1,493 and was the top Sensex loser. Market cap of the bank fell to Rs 8.23 lakh crore. The large cap stock has fallen after 2 days of consecutive gain. It touched an intraday low of Rs 1,487.5, down 4.25% on BSE. The share trades higher than 5 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 20 day and 50 day moving averages. The share lost 3.82% on Nifty and was among the top losers on the index.

HDFC: The share of mortgage lender was the top Nifty loser closing 3.90% lower at Rs 2,504. The stock has fallen after 3 days of consecutive gain. On BSE, the stock ended 4.06% lower at Rs 2,498. The share stands higher than 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

Power Grid: The stock ended 2.71% lower at Rs 215.65 on Sensex today. The share touched an intraday low of Rs 214.8, down 3.09%. The share stands higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages. On Nifty, the share closed 2.60% lower at Rs 215.60.

Share Market highlights: Sensex closes 627 pts lower, Nifty below 14,700; HDFC Bank, Powergrid, Tech Mahindra top losers

Tech Mahindra: The stock was among top losers on Sensex and Nifty today. It closed 2.50% lower at Rs 991.25 on Sensex. The stock has fallen after 2 days of consecutive gain. It touched an intraday low of Rs 989.9, down 2.64%. The share stands higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages. On Nifty, the share ended 2.19% lower at Rs 994.60. It touched an intra day low of Rs 989 on the index.

ICICI Bank: Among top Sensex losers was the ICICI Bank stock which ended 1.71% lower at Rs 581.25. The banking stock has fallen after 3 days of consecutive gain. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 579.1, falling 2.07%. The share trades higher than 5 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 20 day and 50 day moving averages.

Coal India: On Nifty, Coal India stock was among the top losers ending 2.14% lower at Rs 130.10. The share hit an intra day low of Rs 130. On Sensex, the share ended 1.51% lower at Rs 130.40. The stock has fallen after 2 days of consecutive gain. Coal India share stands lower lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.