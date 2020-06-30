Vodafone Idea share price falls over 4% ahead of Q4 earnings

Vodafone Idea share price was trading lower in morning session today after the telco lost 34.67 lakh mobile subscribers in February. This is in contrast to Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel which gained 62.57 lakh subscribers and 9.2 lakh subscribers in the same month. The telco is also scheduled to announce its Q4 and FY20 earnings later in the day.

Share price of Vodafone Idea fell up to 4.67% to Rs 10.60 against previous close of Rs 11.12 today. Total 566.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter amounting to turnover of 62.75 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the telco fell to Rs 30,516 crore. The large cap stock hit 52 week high of Rs 13.15 on July 7, 2019 and 52 week low of Rs 2.61 on November 15 , 2019. The stock has fallen after 3 days of consecutive gain. Vodafone Idea share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has lost 12.17% in one year and gained 73.38% since the beginning of this year. In one month, the stock is up 62%.

Meanwhile, Sensex climbed 222 points higher at 31,183 and Nifty rose 68 points to 10,380.

Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, L&T, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries were among the top gainers on Sensex. On the other hand, TCS, Sun Pharma, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank were among the top losers.

