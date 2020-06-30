Share Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 200 points, Nifty at 10,379; Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Hindalco top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday, bucking yesterday's bearish rally, amid positive global stocks. Sensex climbed 222 points higher at 31,183 and Nifty rose 68 points to 10,380. SGX Nifty also traded 70 points higher at 10,302, indicating positive trend in domestic market today. On Monday, BSE Sensex ended 209 points lower at 34,961 and NSE Nifty closed 70 points lower at 10,312. Companies set to announce their earnings are Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Deepak Fertilisers, Goa Carbon, Hindustan Motors, Bajaj Healthcare among others.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 30 AM: Oil prices fall today

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after weak Japanese industrial production data trader nerves edgy over a bumpy recovery in fuel demand as coronavirus pandemic restrictions ease. Oil prices were also weighed by concerns about oversupply after Libya cited progress in resuming oil exports

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, after climbing 3% on Monday fell 38 cents, or 1%, to $39.32 a barrel.

9. 17 AM: Opening bell

9.06 AM: Global cues

Global markets reversed trend and gained in Tuesday's trade, tracking positive cues from Wall Street as key economic data from US and China cheered investors sentiments that were fretted upon worries over coronavirus surge. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.32%, the S&P 500 gained 1.47% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2%. This was on back of strong housing data out of US.

Asian stocks too rebounded from lows, after China's manufacturing sector grew more than expected in Jun. This was a hopeful sign for a global economy still struggling to recover from the sweeping impact of the coronavirus crisis.

8. 56 AM: Stocks to watch today on June 30

Vodafone Idea, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Dilip Buildcon, MRF, Bharat Forge, Dilip Buildcon and moreamong others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

8. 52 AM: Earnings today

Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Deepak Fertilisers, Goa Carbon, Hindustan Motors, Bajaj Healthcare, Cera Sanitaryware, Cupid, Ircon International, Lovable Lingerie, Nirlon, and Rajesh Exports among others are the top companies scheduled to announce their results today.

8. 46 AM : Nifty outlook

On Nifty's technical outlook, Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Index started the week on a negative note and closed at 10312 with loss of 71 points forming a dragonfly doji kind of candle pattern on the daily chart which represents uncertainty in the markets. Now, index has shifted its support to 10270-10200 zone and resistance is coming near 10370-10450 zone."

8. 42 AM: Market expectations

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Tuesday, bucking yesterday's bearish rally, amid positive global stocks. SGX Nifty also traded 70 points higher at 10.302, indicating positive trend in domestic market today.

8. 40 AM: Rupee outlook

Commenting on rupee's trade today, Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities said,"Rupee ended higher on Monday on likely overseas inflows into local debt amid a weak greenback. Rupee is still broadly trading between the range of 75.40-75.75".

8. 36 AM: Rupee Closing

On the currency front, rupee closed stronger at 75.58 per dollar against the last close of 75.63 per dollar on Friday.

8. 30 AM: Closing on Monday

On Monday, Sensex ended 209 points lower at 34,961 and Nifty closed 70 points lower at 10,312. Sensex and Nifty closed on a negative note on Monday, backed by weak global equities as investors worldwide fretted upon the rising number of coronavirus infections.

