Wonderla Holidays share rises 8% as Bangalore theme park to remain open during festive period

Shares of Wonderla Holidays rose 8% on Wednesday morning after the company announced that its theme park and resort in Bangalore will function every day during the festive period from 24th December 2020 to 3rd January 2021, from 11 am onwards.

Reversing three days of consecutive fall, Wonderla Holidays stock opened higher at Rs 200 and gained 8.3% to hit the day's high of Rs 214.80 against the last close of Rs 198.20.

Wonderla Holidays share has lost 1.98% in the last one week and 14% year to date. Wonderla Holidays stock is trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day moving averages. Wonderla Holidays share price has hit a 52 week high of Rs 260.15 and 52 week low of Rs 95.

Market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,190.29 in today's session. Wonderla Holidays stock price has risen 18% in a month.

"Visitors can enjoy the park at Rs 999 inclusive of GST, with access to all rides. The company said its Wonderla Resort is offering an attractive package for Rs 5,700 which includes a one-night stay at the resort with complimentary breakfast and free entry tickets to the theme park for two adults," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The theme park was reopened for public from 13 November, only on Fridays to Sundays and Holidays. Based on the good response from the customers, Wonderla theme park and resort will be open on four days every week from Thursday to Sunday, starting 7 January 2021, it added.

Later, Wonderla Holidays shares closed 6.23% higher at Rs 210.55 on BSE today.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 13,480; Infosys, Titan, NTPC, Airtel top gainers

Stocks in news: Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Vodafone Idea, PNB, LT Foods

SEBI compiles scheme of arrangements regulations into master circular