YES Bank share price falls over 5% ahead of Q4 earnings

YES Bank share price was trading lower ahead of the lender set to announce its earnings for the quarter ended March 2020 today. Share price of YES Bank fell up to 5.26% to Rs 25.20 compared to the previous close of Rs 26.60 on BSE. The large cap stock has lost 8.02% in last 4 sessions. YES Bank share is trading lower than its 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

11:19:12Total 7.18 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.85 crore. YES Bank share has lost 84.13% in the last one year and fallen 43.77% since the beginning of this year. The stock hits its 52-week low of Rs 5.55 on March 6, 2020 and 52-week high of Rs 174.15 on May 10, 2019.

In third quarter of last fiscal, YES Bank suffered a loss of Rs 18,564 crore in December quarter due to provisions and contingencies of Rs 24,567 crore. The bank's Q3 result came after SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and others announced investments in the bank. The bank reported a profit of Rs 1,001 crore in Q3 FY19 and a net loss of Rs 600 crore in Q3 FY18.

That was the bank's worst quarterly loss in history. The bank's gross NPAs stood at Rs 40,709.2 crore in Q3 FY20 up from Rs 5,158.6 crore at Q3 FY19.Net NPAs of bank stood at Rs 11,114.72 in Q3 FY20, up from Rs 2,876.3 crore in Q3 FY19. The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 4.2 per cent in Q3 FY20 as against 16.3 per cent in Q3 FY19.

Provisions and contingencies, including for NPAs, grew to Rs 24,765.73 crore in Q3 FY20, against Rs 550.23 crore in Q3 FY19. The bank's total income stood at Rs 6,297 crore in Q3 FY20.