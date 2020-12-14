Yes Bank share slips 5%, trades lower for second session

YES Bank share price fell 5% on Monday after the private lender sold 15,00,000 equity shares of Sical logistics in several tranches.

"We would like to inform you that YES BANK Limited ("the Bank")has sold 15,00,000 equity shares having a nominal value of Rs 10/- each, constituting 2.56%of the paid-up share capital of SICAL logistics limited ('SICAL') in various tranches, last being on December 10, 2020 resulting into a change in holding of the Bank by more than 2% of the total shareholding of SICAL," YES Bank said in a BSE filing.

YES Bank share price opened higher at Rs 19.45 and touched an intraday high of Rs 19.55. Later, YES Bank share erased early gains and fell 4.99% to hit the day's low of Rs 18.45 during the session. It closed at Rs 19.42 in the last session.

YES Bank share has fallen 9.74% in the last two days. The stock of the private sector lender has fallen 60% since the beginning of the year and over 60% in one year. YES Bank stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, it has risen over 26% to Rs 20 from Rs 15 in just over a month, led by buying sentiment in the private banking index and broader indices Sensex and Nifty, which have been hitting new record highs. Meanwhile, Sensex has gained 5.6% during the same period.

The stock of the troubled lender touched a 52-week high of Rs 87.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 5.65. Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 46,226 crore today.

