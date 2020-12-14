Share Market News Live: Sensex hits new high, Nifty at 13,579 for first time; L&T, ONGC, Airtel top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on December 14: Market indices opened at new record highs on Monday, backed by heavy buying in PSU banks and metal stocks, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex was rising 232 points higher at 46,332 and Nifty gained by 67 points to 13,581. During today's early session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,346 and Nifty too logged a record high of 13,579. Global equities were buoyed today as investors reacted to the approval of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in the US. Last Friday, Sensex ended 139 points higher at 46,009 and Nifty closed 35 points to 13,513. During the week, Sensex and Nifty have gained by 2.26% and 1.93%, respectively.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10.05 AM:Global markets

Asian stocks advanced on Monday as investors react to the approval of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in the US.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield has signed off on Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, allowing inoculations to officially move forward for people ages 16 or older in the US. That came following the USFDA emergency authorization of Pfizer's vaccine.

9.56 AM:Market technical outlook

Reliance Research in its note said,"NSE-NIFTY ended on positive note for straight sixth week in a row. In the last week, the index lost once out of five trading sessions and reported gain of 1.9%. Realty, FMCG and PSU Banking space remained in focus with positive momentum, while Metal, Pharma and Auto sectors were subdued during the week. On Friday, the index resumed its up-move and recorded new life-time-high of 13,579 level. Overall market breadth was positive. Its major technical indicators are in buy mode. Reiterating our bullish stance, we believe undergoing positive momentum will continue. The index has potential to explore uncharted territory and will test 13,700 and 14,000 levels. In case of near-term decline, the index will find strong support at 13,350 mark and will rebound.

As for the day, support is placed at around 13,418 and then at 13,322 levels, while resistance is observed at 13,595 and then at 13,675 levels."

9. 40 AM:Bectors Food Specialties IPO

Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities said," Bectors Food Specialties Ltd is coming up with a Rs. 540.5 Cr IPO. Being a flagship brand 'Mrs.Bector's Cremica' is one of the leading biscuit brands in the premium and mid-premium segments across North India with a market share of 4.5% and its Bakery products brand 'English Oven' is also one of the largest selling brands in Tier-I & II cities with a market share of 5% in the branded breads segments in India. The Company caters to well renowned brands such as PVR, Burger King, McDonalds in India and has a budding exports business contributing to 22% of its revenues. Financially too, this company has shown strong revenue CAGR of 12% compared to a 10% CAGR by Britannia in FY17-19. Its free cashflows have improved from the previous year and its debt to equity ratio has also been on a decline despite the pandemic. Mrs. Bectors trades at a lower valuation multiple of 53.9x-54.2x P/E compared to its peer Britannia which is trading at a 62.3x P/E which makes it a good bet from a subscription standpoint. However, a number of risks such as stiff competition, higher dependency on the north Indian market for growth and a premium category target market which might not appeal to the rural and semi-urban areas makes Mrs. Bectors a prime candidate solely for listing gains."

9.33 AM: 8 of 10 most valued firms add Rs 1.53 lakh crore in m-cap

Eight of the top-10 most valuable firms together added Rs 1,53,041.36 crore in market valuation last week in line with a bullish broader market trend, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd becoming the biggest gainers During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 1,019.46 points or 2.26 per cent.

8 of 10 most valued firms add Rs 1.53 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL, TCS biggest gainers

9. 22 AM: Opening session

Market indices opened at new record highs on Monday, backed by heavy buying in PSU banks and metal stocks, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex was rising 232 points higher at 46,332 and Nifty gained by 67 points to 13,581. During today's early session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,346 and Nifty too logged a record high of 13,579.

9. 10 AM: Market outlook

Vinod nair, head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said,"Indian markets tested new highs during the week following developments in vaccine rollout in India and other global events. PSU Banks and small & mid cap stocks outperformed the market. A weakness was seen in the domestic market towards the end of the week, due slowdown in global trend. Global markets were engaged with news of delay in the US stimulus package, European Central Bank's support measures and developments in Brexit deal talks . In the coming week, domestic markets will be waiting for major data points like inflation and import-export updates. Although, an improvement in November inflation levels compared to previous month is expected, it will still be at elevated levels. The trend in global markets will be guided by developments in Brexit deal talks over the weekend and updates on the expected US stimulus package. Redemption pressure from domestic institutions and possible hike in global volatility are the watch list today"

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,195.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,359 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 December 2020, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, the Indian rupee settled 2 paise higher at 73.64 per US dollar.

8. 30 AM: Closing on Friday

Last Friday, Sensex ended 139 points higher at 46,009 and Nifty closed 35 points to 13,513. During the week, Sensex and Nifty have gained by 2.26% and 1.93%, respectively.