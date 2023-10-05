scorecardresearch
Metro Bank shares crash over 25% after reports of capital raise

People familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday that Metro Bank was exploring options to raise as much 600 million pounds ($728.52 million) in debt and equity financing.

Metro Bank shares tanked more than 25% on Thursday as investors dumped the stock after press reports said the British mid-sized lender is in talks for an urgent capital raise to bolster its balance sheet.

Shares have lost about two thirds of their value since mid-February. As of Wednesday's close, Metro Bank has a market capitalization of 87 million pounds ($106 million). The broader UK Bank index was little changed.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 05, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
