Wall St opens higher as Moscow withdraws some troops near Ukraine

Wall St opens higher as Moscow withdraws some troops near Ukraine

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 120.02 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 34,686.19.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq up more than 1%, as Moscow's withdrawal of some troops near Ukraine assuaged fears of a potential Russian invasion slightly.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.61 points, or 0.63%, at 4,429.28, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 206.26 points, or 1.50%, to 13,997.18 at the opening bell.
 

