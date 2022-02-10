Guarantee your income, no matter what the circumstances

They say life is what happens to you while you’re making other plans. In short, life is uncertain and oftentimes catches us unawares. The uncertainty has been more pronounced at a time when the world has been going through a pandemic. Two years ago, a viral pandemic of this magnitude was fathomable only in Hollywood fiction. Today, it is in our midst and has changed our lives, perhaps forever.

We have witnessed a time like never before. Economic activity was brought to a grinding halt during the lockdowns. Businesses were shut. Companies cut costs in order to survive through this phase. Employees were at the receiving end of either pay-cuts or lay-offs. While there was loss of income on one hand, the markets showed inflationary tendencies and medical bills further strained our financial resources. The going became extremely tough.

In times like we are in, most of us would definitely want some stability or guarantee of future incomes to prepare us for such exigencies. Many insurance companies offer guaranteed income plans to serve this very purpose. Most of these plans are designed specifically to cater to the requirements of the risk-averse investor and offer the benefits of life insurance along with maturity benefits and regular guaranteed payouts. These regular payouts are usually a pre-defined percentage of the Sum Assured. A policy holder can receive these payouts on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or a yearly basis. Thus, a guaranteed income plan allows you to maximize your benefits irrespective of the ups and downs of the market.

Edelweiss Tokio Life – Premier Guaranteed Income is one such bankable plan available in the market. This is a life insurance plan designed to provide protection against financial loss to your family in case of untimely death or diagnosis of covered Critical Illness. It also provides regular income and/or guaranteed lump sum to you and your family, provided all due premiums are paid. It is customizable and there are four plan options to choose from, depending upon your life-stage specific requirement. They are as follows:

Lump sum: This option helps create a corpus for future and guarantees a maturity benefit but you will not get Income Benefit Payout as it is not applicable in this case.

Short-term income: This will help you to create a regular income for short-term but you will not get Maturity Benefits as they are not applicable. After 2 years of completing the Premium Paying Term (PPT), you will receive a regular stream of income.

Long-term income: This plan option helps create regular income for long term. Maturity Benefit is applicable only if you opt for Lump Sum Benefit. Like in short-term, you will get a regular stream of income 2 years after the completion of Premium Paying Term.

Retirement Income: This option creates a regular income for retirement and Maturity Benefit is applicable on survival. You will get a regular stream of income 2 years after completing the Premium Paying Term of 20 years.

In each of the above plans you could also get Critical Illness Benefits if you’ve also opted for the additional Family Benefit Plan. This is an optional benefit which ensures that in case of death or diagnosis of covered Critical Illness of the Life Insured, the family continues to receive benefits. There are two varieties the Family income benefits to choose from; Family income benefit on Critical Illness (FIB on CI) and Family income benefit on Critical Illness and death (FIB on CI and death).

In the first option, if the Life Insured is diagnosed with one of the covered critical illness while the policy is in force, no future premiums are required to be paid for 30 days of survival after the date of diagnosis and the policy will continue as an in-force policy. The Income Benefit Payout, Death Benefit and Maturity Benefits if applicable under the policy, continue till the end of the Policy Term or till the date of death, whichever is earlier.

In addition of the aforesaid in the second option, if the Life Insured dies while in the policy is in force, the Death Benefit is payable. Moreover, no future premiums are required to be paid and the policy continues as an in-force policy. The family of the Life Insured will continue to receive Income Benefit Payouts and if a Sum Assured is applicable, the family will receive it on the date of maturity. Thereafter, the policy will terminate and there will be no further benefits.

Apart from this, Edelweiss Tokio Life – Premier Guaranteed Income has several other benefits. Salient among them are as follows:

Guaranteed income: Irrespective of circumstances, you get a guaranteed return on your investment. Besides, you can plan your future goals in a more definitive way because you know exactly how much you will be earning from this policy.

Loan facility: Sometimes, things come up unexpectedly and you are suddenly in urgent need of cash. For such situations, Edelweiss Tokio Life Premier Guarantee Income offers you the choice to avail a loan.

Tax benefits: The premiums paid towards this plan are eligible for deductions under section 80(C) and the income you get has tax benefits under section 10(10D).

As is evident from the above, the customizations available with Edelweiss Tokio Life Premier Guaranteed Income make it an exceptionally user friendly policy that would serve the purpose for a variety of users. For a better understanding of the various plan options and riders, you could log-in to www.edelweisstokio.in/premier-guaranteed-income.