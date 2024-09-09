14 IPOs to open this week to raise over Rs 9,000 crore: Here's all that you need to know

Amid the rising euphoria and flurry of primary issue offerings, as many as 14 IPOs will open for bidding this week, including both mainboard and SME issues, to raise more than Rs 9,043 crore Of these 14, half of the issues, that is seven IPOs are opened today including three mainboard and four SME offerings.



All the IPOs opening today will be open for bidding till September 11. All shares will be listed on September 16. Besides them, one main board IPO (Shree Tirupati Balajee) and two SME IPOs (My Mudra Fincorp and Vision Infra Equipment) will also close for bidding. These issues will raise a total of Rs 309 crore via IPO route, taking the total IPO size of Rs 9,350 crore this week.



The five mainboard IPOs will raise a total of Rs 8,790 crore, of which the three issues opening today will raise Rs 7,290 crore. All 9 SME IPOs for this week will cumulatively raise more than Rs 253 crore, while the four SME IPOs opened for bidding today, that is Monday , September 9 and will cumulatively raise a little more than Rs 107 crore.



Three mainboard IPOs include names like Bajaj Housing Finance, Tolins Tyres and Kross.Four SME issues- Aditya Ultra Steel, Share Samadhan, Gajanand International and Shubhshree Biofuels Energy- have hit Dalal Street today. Here are all key details about these IPOs:



Bajaj Housing Finance

Bajaj Housing Finance has fixed price issue of Rs 66-70 apiece to raise a total of Rs 6,560 crore. The issue includes a fresh share sale of 50.85 crore equity shares and OFS of Rs 3,000 crore by Bajaj Finance with lot size of 214 equity shares. Bajaj Group backed Bajaj Housing Finance is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company.



Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities India, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, SBI Capital Markets, JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers of the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. QIBs have 50 per cent reservation in the net offer, while retail investors have 35 per cent of reservation.



Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres has fixed price issue of Rs 215-226 apiece to raise a total of Rs 230 crore. The issue includes a fresh share sale of 88.50 lakh equity shares and OFS of Rs 30 crore by its promoters, with lot size of 66 equity shares. Tolins Tyres Limited is a tyre manufacturing company, which provides tyre retreading solutions in India and exports to 40 countries.



Saffron Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager of the Tolins Tyres IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar for the issue. QIBs have 50 per cent reservation in the net offer, while retail investors have 35 per cent of reservation.



Kross

Kross Ltd manufactures and supplies trailer axles and suspensions and a wide range of high-performance forged and precision machined safety critical parts. It has fixed price issue of Rs 228-240 apiece, with lot size of 62 equity shares to raise a total of Rs 500 crore. The issue includes a fresh share sale of 2.08 crore equity shares and OFS of Rs 250 crore by its promoters.



Equirus Capital is the sole book running lead manager of the Kross IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE. 35 per cent shares are reserved for retail investors, while 50 per cent shares will go to QIBs.



Aditya Ultra Steel

Ahmedabad-based Aditya Ultra Steel is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 59-62 apiece with a lot size of 2000 equity shares amounting to Rs 1.24 lakh. The company is looking to raise Rs 45.88 crore via IPO which is entirely a fresh share sale of 74 lakh equity shares. Aditya Ultra Steel, founded in 2011, manufactures rolled steel products- TMT bars, under 'Kamdhenu' brand name.



Swastika Investmart is the book running lead manager of the Aditya Ultra Steel IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Aditya Ultra Steel IPO is Sunflower Broking. 50 per cent shares have been reserved for QIBs, while NIIs will get 15 per cent shares, while retail investors will have 35 per cent of the allocation.



Share Samadhan

New Delhi-based Share Samadhan offers a wide range of services aimed at helping clients protect and recover their investments or money efficiently. The company is selling its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 70-74 apiece with a lot size of 1,600 equity shares worth Rs 1,18,400. It aims to raise a total of Rs 24.06 crore which is entirely a fresh share sale of 32,51,200 shares.



Narnolia Financial Services is the book running lead manager of the Share Samadhan IPO, while Skyline Financial Services is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the Share Samadhan IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers. 50 per cent shares have been reserved for QIBs, while NIIs will get 15 per cent shares, while retail investors will have 35 per cent of the allocation.



Gajanand International

Gajanand International is a fixed price issue of Rs 36 apiece to raise a total of Rs 20.65 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh share sale of 57.36 lakh equity shares divided in lots of 3,000 equity shares, each worth Rs 1.08 lakh. Gajanand International, founded in 2009 and formerly known as Gajanand Cottex, is engaged in the production of contamination-free and sustainable cotton.



Fast Track Finsec is the book running lead manager of the Gajanand International IPO, while Skyline Financial Services is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Gajanand International IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers. 50 per cent shares have been for retail investors while other investors will get the remaining half of the shares.



Shubhshree Biofuels Energy

Shubhshree Biofuels is raising merely Rs 16.56 crore via IPO which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 13.92 lakh shares. It supplies biomass fuels, including biomass pellets and briquettes, to customers operating in the recycled material, textile processing, pharmaceutical, metal sectors and more will be selling its shares in the range of Rs 113-119 apiece with a lot size of 1,200 shares.



Hem Securities is the book running lead manager of the Shubhshree Biofuels Energy IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Shubhshree Biofuels Energy IPO is Hem Finlease. 50 per cent shares have been reserved for QIBs, while NIIs will get 15 per cent shares, while retail investors will have 35 per cent of the allocation.