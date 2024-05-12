Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment status: Check application status, latest GMP and listing date

Aadhar Housing Finance is scheduled to finalize the allotment basis of its shares on Monday. Bidders will be informed via message, alert or email about their fund debit or revocations of IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, May 14,.

The housing finance company had received a decent response from investors during the bidding.

The IPO of Bengaluru-based Aadhar Housing was sold within the fixed price band of Rs 300-315 per share with a lot size of 47 shares.

It was open for bidding between May 8 and May 10. The company raised Rs 3,000 crore via its primary offering, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 6,34,92,063 equity shares.

The issue saw a solid bidding and was overall subscribed 25.49 times. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked a solid 72.78 times The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 16.80 times. The portions reserved for retail investors and employees saw bidding 2.46 times and 6.52 times, respectively during the three-day bidding process.

Grey market premium (GMP) of Aadhar Housing Finance has seen a strong rebound following the closure of the bidding process.

Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 60-65 per share, suggesting a listing pop of up to 20 per cent for the investors.

However, it was around Rs 70 apiece, when the issue kicked-off for bidding.

Incorporated in 2010, Aadhar Housing Finance is a housing finance company targeting the lower income segment. The deep impact branches' sales offices aim to serve customers in India's tier 4 and tier 5 towns. It provides a variety of mortgage loan products for residential and commercial property purchase and construction, home improvement and extension.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura Financial Advisory and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE on May 15.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Aadhar Housing Finance, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.