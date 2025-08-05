Aditya Infotech IPO shares to list today; Will it deliver a solid listing pop?

Shares of Aditya Infotech, known for its CP Plus camera brand, are poised to make an impressive debut on Dalal Street today, August 5. The initial public offering (IPO) was open for bidding from July 29 to July 31, featuring a price band of Rs 640-675 per share with a lot size of 22 shares. The IPO raised a total of Rs 1,300 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 800 crore. The shares are set to list on both the BSE and NSE.

The IPO witnessed an overwhelming response, being subscribed 100.69 times overall, securing bids worth Rs 76,280 crore through over 40.16 lakh applications. The qualified institutional bidders (QIB) segment was subscribed 133.21 times, while non-institutional investors (NII) saw 72 times subscription. Retail investors and employees also showed significant interest with subscriptions of 50.87 times and 8.5 times, respectively.

Aditya Infotech is a New Delhi-based company specialising in video security and surveillance solutions under the 'CP Plus' brand. Its offerings include smart home IoT cameras, HD analog systems, advanced network cameras, body-worn and thermal cameras, among others. The company's robust product lineup has positioned it favourably in the market, attracting strong investor interest during the IPO.

The grey market premium (GMP) for Aditya Infotech shares has surged to Rs 310-315 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of up to 47% for investors. This rebound in GMP comes amidst a recovery in broader market conditions and reflects positive investor sentiment towards the stock.

Brokerage firms have largely endorsed the IPO, recommending it as a long-term investment. ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services were the book-running lead managers for the offering, with MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) serving as the registrar. This positive outlook is bolstered by the company's strong market position and growth potential.