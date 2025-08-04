NSDL, CP Plus, Sri Lotus: 5 listings, 4 IPOs this week; Who is leading in grey market premium?

Primary markets are likely to remain busy in the first week of August 2025 as Dalal Street is set to welcome five listings and 4 fresh issues, including a REIT issue. While the five closed issues have raised more than Rs 7,000 crore via primary markets, the upcoming four issues will be looking to mop up to Rs 8,930.6 crore from primary markets.

However, the grey market premium for all the issues has been signaling a mixed set of returns for the investors based on their demand, financial and subscription for the closed one. However, the current volatility in the broader market has dented the grey market premia for all listing-bound and launch-bound issues. Though, investors may expect decent gains from some issues.

Aditya Infotech and Laxmi India Finance are set to make their stock market debut on Tuesday, August 05, while National Securities Depository (NSDL), Sri Lotus Developers & Realty and M&B Engineering will be listed at the bourses on Wednesday, August 06. The former two ran for bidding between July 29-31, while the latter three were open for subscription between July 30-August 01.

Aditya Infotech, which raised Rs 1,300 crore via IPO, selling its shares of Rs 675 apiece. The company is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 295-300 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 43-44 per cent for the investors. However, GMP of Laxmi India Finance has crashed nearly 90 per cent from its peak to Rs 1.5 only ahead of its listing tomorrow. It sold its shares of Rs 158 apiece in IPO.

Sri Lotus is leading the race for the listings on Wednesday with a GMP of Rs 36-38 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 25 per cent. However, its GMP stood at Rs 44 earlier. NSDL's GMP has dropped to Rs 120-125 apeice from Rs 135-140 on Friday, signaling around 15 per cent gains for the investors. M&B Engineering's GMP has fallen to Rs 44-45 from Rs 50, hinting at 12 per cent gains.

Interestingly, the issue issues, which are yet to hit Dalal Street, Highway Infrastructure is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 40 apiece, suggesting over 57 per cent gains for investors over the given issue price. The company will be raising a total of Rs 130 crore via IPO in the price band of Rs 65-70 apeice. The issue will open on Tuesday, August 05.

Knowledge Realty Trust, which is a RIET, is another issue hitting the street on Tuesday, August 5. The company will be raising Rs 4,800 crore by selling its units of Rs 100 apiece. However, there is not GMP for the issue. All Time Plastics is also commanding nil premium in the official market, but the issue is set to open on Thursday, August 7. It is selling shares for Rs 260-275 to raise Rs 400.60 crore.

Last but not the least, JSW Cement's IPO is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 22 per share, suggesting nearly 15 per cent gains for the investors over the upper end of the price band. The Sajjan Jindal-backed company is raising a total of Rs 3,600 crore via IPO between August 7-11, selling shares in the range of Rs 139-147 apiece.