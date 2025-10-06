Top stocks in news: Pace Digitek, Infy, Vedanta, Lupin, DMART, Canara Bank, ABLBL, banks

Indian benchmark indices settled decently higher on Friday after a range-bound trading session, thanks to positive global and domestic cues. BSE Sensex rose 223.86 points, or 0.28 per cent, to settle at 81,207.17, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 57.95 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 24,894.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, October 06, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of CyberTech Systems and Software shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Julien Agro Infratech shall trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Sigma Solve shall trade ex-split and shares of Ashnisha Industries shall trade ex-date for rights issues today.

Pace Digitek: The telecom infra solutions player will make its stock market debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 819.15 crore from its IPO, which was open for subscription between September 26 and September 30. It had sold shares in the price band of Rs 208-219 per share with a lot size of 68 shares. The issue was overall subscribed only 1.59 times.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands: Flipkart Investments reported to offload up to 6 per cent of its stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands through a block deal valued at approximately $112 million, suggest some media reports.

HDFC Bank: The private lender's gross advances rose 9.9 per cent YoY to Rs 27.69 lakh crore, while average deposits grew 15.1 per cent YoY to Rs 27.1 lakh crore in September 2025 quarter. Average CASA deposits increased 8.5 per cent YoY to Rs 8.7 lakh crore and average AUM jumped 9 per cent YoY to Rs 27.94 lakh crore for the reported period.

Infosys: The digital services and consulting company announced its collaboration with Telenor Shared Services (TSS) to help TSS standardise HR processes and enhance employee productivity and experience through the implementation of Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM).

Bajaj Finance: The leading NBFC's customer franchise jumped to 110.64 million, while customer franchise increased by 4.13 million in the September 2025 quarter. Its new loans booked grew 26 per cent to 12.17 million, while AUM soared 24 per cent to Rs 4.62 lakh crore AUM grew by approximately Rs 20,800 crore for the reported quarter.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender reported a 15.8 per cent YoY in period-end net advances, which stood at Rs 4.62 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025. Sequentially, net advances were up 4 per cent. The bank’s average net advances for the quarter grew 14.6 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ to Rs 4.47 lakh crore.

Vedanta: The metal mining company achieved its highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly alumina production at the Lanjigarh refinery, with output up 31 per cent YoY at 653 kt. Aluminium production also hit a record at 617 kt, up 1 per cent YoY.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender's net advances fell 8 per cent YoY to Rs 3.27 lakh crore, while net deposits fell 5 per cent to Rs 3.89 lakh crore in July-September 2025 quarter. CASA ratio drops to 30.80 per cent for the reported period.

Avenue Supermarts: The parent company of Dmart reported a 15.2 per cent YoY growth in standalone revenue soaring 15.4 per cent YoY to Rs 16,218.8 crore, while total number of stores stood at 432 as of September 30, 2025.

Canara Bank: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company will open its 23.75 crore shares IPO for public subscription on October 10, while Canara Robeco AMC will launch its 4.98 crore shares IPO on October 9. The bank owns 51 per cent stake each in Canara HSBC Life and Canara Robeco AMC.

Lupin: The USFDA has classified the inspection of Lupin's Pithampur Unit-2 manufacturing facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI). The company is working with the US FDA to satisfactorily resolve the compliance issues. The USFDA conducted the inspection between July 8 and July 17, 2025, and issued a Form-483 with four observations.

Marico: The FMCG player sector witnesses stable demand trends during most of the quarter as the company expects sentiment to gradually improve during the upcoming festive season & months ahead. Foods and premium personal care maintained accelerated scale up and kept up the pace of diversification. It expects modest operating profit growth on a YoY basis.

L&T Finance: The NBFC's realization grew to 98 per cent, while retail disbursements increased 25 per cent to Rs 18,850 crore for the September 2025 quarter. The retail loan book surges 17.44 per cent to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for the reported period

Ceigall India: The infra company has received letters of award (LoA) worth Rs 712.16 crore and Rs 597 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for acting as a Solar Power Developer (SPD) for solar photovoltaic power generating stations of 190 MW and 147 MW (AC), respectively.

Allcargo Logistics: The logistics company stated that its subsidiary, ALX Shipping Agencies India (ALX), has filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing, Mumbai, seeking initiation of appropriate criminal proceedings against the CEO of ALX and the owner & promoter of one of the customers of Aladin Express DMCC, for whom ALX acts as an exclusive agent.

MOIL: The metal company achieved its best-ever September production of 1.52 lakh tonnes, registering a 3.8 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year. Exploratory core drilling surged significantly, reaching 5,314 meters, a 46 per cent YoY growth.