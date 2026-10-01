Airtel Mobile Commerce NV is looking to raise Rs 6,730 crore (£529 million) for its shareholders in what could be London’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) in five years, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg. Existing investors, including the Qatar Investment Authority and Mastercard, who are off-loading 270 million shares at a fixed price of £1.96.
The mobile payments company, known as Airtel Money, is set to have a market value of £5.3 billion. Bharti Airtel International may sell an additional 27 million shares through an overallotment option after the stock starts trading on the London Stock Exchange on October 9. Airtel Money is also expected to be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK indexes.