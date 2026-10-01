The offering is set to be the biggest test for London’s stock market since IPO volumes fell sharply after a pandemic-era boom. A successful debut could provide fresh momentum to London’s IPO market and test the city’s efforts to attract international listings, Bloomberg reported.

According to its website, Airtel Money operates branches and kiosks across Africa that are used to pay utility bills, arrange microloans and buy goods. The company said in a statement that it processed $213 billion in the twelve months through June and had about 53 million monthly active users.

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Other companies preparing for potential London listings include Spanish miner Abenojar Tungsten SA, US-based cybersecurity group AlgoSec Inc. and Uzbek logistics group Centrum Holding LLC. Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are arranging Airtel Money’s offering.

The proposed listing will raise funds for existing shareholders, value Airtel Money at £5.3 billion and put the company at the centre of a key test for London’s IPO market as it seeks to draw more international issuers.



(Note £1 = Rs 127.22)