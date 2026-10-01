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Airtel Money IPO: London’s biggest in 5 years at £1.96, company valued at £5.3 billion

Airtel Money IPO: London’s biggest in 5 years at £1.96, company valued at £5.3 billion

Airtel Money has priced its London IPO at £1.96 a share, valuing the fintech at £5.3 billion. Existing shareholders will sell 270 million shares.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 2:58 PM IST
Airtel Money IPO: London’s biggest in 5 years at £1.96, company valued at £5.3 billionAirtel Money operates branches and kiosks across Africa that are used to pay utility bills, arrange microloans and buy goods.

Airtel Mobile Commerce NV is looking to raise Rs 6,730 crore (£529 million) for its shareholders in what could be London’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) in five years, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg. Existing investors, including the Qatar Investment Authority and Mastercard, who are off-loading 270 million shares at a fixed price of £1.96.

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The mobile payments company, known as Airtel Money, is set to have a market value of £5.3 billion. Bharti Airtel International may sell an additional 27 million shares through an overallotment option after the stock starts trading on the London Stock Exchange on October 9. Airtel Money is also expected to be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK indexes.

The offering is set to be the biggest test for London’s stock market since IPO volumes fell sharply after a pandemic-era boom. A successful debut could provide fresh momentum to London’s IPO market and test the city’s efforts to attract international listings, Bloomberg reported.

According to its website, Airtel Money operates branches and kiosks across Africa that are used to pay utility bills, arrange microloans and buy goods. The company said in a statement that it processed $213 billion in the twelve months through June and had about 53 million monthly active users.

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Other companies preparing for potential London listings include Spanish miner Abenojar Tungsten SA, US-based cybersecurity group AlgoSec Inc. and Uzbek logistics group Centrum Holding LLC. Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are arranging Airtel Money’s offering.

The proposed listing will raise funds for existing shareholders, value Airtel Money at £5.3 billion and put the company at the centre of a key test for London’s IPO market as it seeks to draw more international issuers.

(Note £1 = Rs 127.22)

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 2:57 PM IST
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