Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital, LT Finance, SHFL share price targets as cost of funds rise

Nomura assumed the entire 50-60 bps hike to land in October 2026, lifting cost-of-funds from Q3, with NBFCs passing the increase on to end-customers only from FY28.

"In this scenario, we see a 1-8 per cent hit to FY27F EPS for our covered NBFCs. And, as the lending rate-hikes start from FY28F, we expect the cuts to our EPS to see a declining trend over FY28-29F. What remains important to note is that, structurally EPS compounding rate (FY27-29F CAGR) remains healthy at c.16-28 per cent," Nomura said.

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Given that many diversified NBFCs hold a healthy mix of floating-rate assets, and those with fixed-rate loans typically have shorter tenures, Nomura believes NBFCs’ profitability should remain healthy over FY27-29.

Tha said, regulatory developments over the past few months have been concerning, including insurance distribution reforms affecting credit life insurance policies offered by our covered NBFCs and regulatory hesitation regarding flexi loans offered by NBFCs.

Target prices

Nomura has a 12-month target of Rs 615 for Aadhar Housing Finance. It finds Bajaj Finance worthy of Rs 1,270 level. The target for SHFL has been set at 1,235. Tata Capital's target has been maintained at Rs 415. Nomura gave a target of Rs 370 on L&T Finance.