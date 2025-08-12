All Time Plastics IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

All Time Plastics is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, August 12. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate today or latest by Wednesday, August 13. The consumerware company saw a decent response from the investors.

The IPO of Mumbai-based All Time Plastics was open for bidding between August 07 and August 11. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 260-275 per share with a lot size of 54 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 400.60 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of 280 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 43,85,562 equity shares worth Rs 120.60 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed 8.34 times fetching over 4.44 lakh applications. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 10.15 times The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) booked 13.47 times. Allocations for retail investors and employees were booked 5.14 times and 7.82 times, respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) of All Time Plastics has seen a sharp correction, following a mixed bidding and jittered market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 8-10 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of nearly 3 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 25 when the issue had opened for bidding.

Established in 1971, Mumbai-based All Time Plastics is an Indian company specializing in the manufacturing of plastic houseware products. It mainly manufactures consumerware for B2B white-label clients, while also offering products under their proprietary brand, 'All Time Branded Products,' for B2C customers.

Intensive Fiscal Services and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers of the All Time Plastics IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with August 14, Thursday as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of All Time Plastics, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select All Time Plastics Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button





Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.