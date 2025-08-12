JSW Cement IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

JSW Cement is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, August 12. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate today or latest by Wednesday, August 13. The cement player saw a decent response from the investors.

The IPO of Mumbai-based JSW Cement was open for bidding between August 07-August 11. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 139-147 per share with a lot size of 102 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 3,600 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 1,600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 13,60,54,421 equity shares worth Rs 2,000 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed only 7.77 times fetching over 12.75 lakh applications. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 15.80 times The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) booked 10.97 times. Allocations for retail investors and employees were booked 1.81 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) of JSW Cement has seen some correction, following a muted bidding and weak market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 5-6 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 3-4 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 13 when the issue had opened for bidding.

Incorporated in 2006, Mumbai-headquartered JSW Cement is a manufacturer of green cement in India. As part of the JSW Group, the company is committed to sustainability and innovation in the cement industry. The company operated seven plants across the country. It had an installed grinding capacity of 20.60 MMTPA as of March 31, 2025.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, SBI Capital Markets DAM Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs (India), Kotak Mahindra Capital are the book-running lead managers of the JSW Cement IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on August 14.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of JSW Cement, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select JSW Cement Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button





Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.