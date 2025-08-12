Highway Infrastructure shares deliver a bumper listing pop; stock lists at 67% premium

Shares of Highway Infrastructure made a solid debut at Dalal Street today as the infra developers and management company was listed at Rs 117 on BSE, a premium of 67.14 per cent over its issue price of Rs 70. Similarly, stock kicked off its maiden trading session with a premium of 64.29 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 115 on NSE.

Listing of Highway Infrastructure has been above the expectations. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 24-25 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of about 34-35 per cent for the investors. However the GMP stood around Rs 40 apiece when the IPO ran for bidding.

Retail investors, who received one lot consisting of 211 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 9,917 on listing. Similarly, HNI investors, who received at least 14 lots consisting of 2,954 equity shares, minted a profit of Rs 1,38,838 on their allotment in the IPO.

Highway Infrastructure is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares most likely on Friday, August 08, 2025. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, July 29. The refurbished electronics player's IPO saw a bumper response from the investors during the three-day bidding process.

The IPO of Indore-based Highway Infrastructure was open for bidding between August 05 and August 07, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 65-70 per share with a lot size of 211 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 130 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 97.52 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 46.40 lakh shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 300.60 times, attracting birds worth Rs 33,759.30 crore, with more than 46.36 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked an astounding 420.57 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 447.32 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 155.58 times.

Indore-based Highway Infrastructure, incorporated in 1995, is an Indian infrastructure development and management company engaged in tollway collection, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, and real estate development. The company specializes in the construction and maintenance of roads, highways, bridges, and residential projects.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. Pantomath Capital Advisors was the book-running lead manager of the Highway Infrastructure IPO, while Bigshare Services served the registrar for the issue.