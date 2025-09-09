Amanta Healthcare IPO shares to list today; check latest GMP before stock market debut

Shares of Amanta Healthcare are set to make their debut on Dalal Street today, signalling a significant moment for the Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company. The IPO, which ran from September 1-3, was priced between Rs 120-126 per share with a lot size of 119 shares. The IPO was entirely a fresh share sale, raising Rs 126 crore through the issuance of 1 crore equity shares.

Ahead of market debut, Amanta Healthcare's shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 9 per share, indicating potential listing gains of around 7-8%. This comes after a notable decline from the earlier GMP of Rs 22-25 during the IPO bidding period, reflecting changing investor sentiment post-bidding closure.

The IPO received a robust response, being oversubscribed 82.61 times overall. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 35.86 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) a remarkable 209.42 times, and retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 54.98 times. Brokerage firms have largely been positive about the issue, recommending it for long-term investment.

Amanta Healthcare specialises in the development and manufacturing of sterile liquid products, primarily parenteral solutions. Since its establishment in 1994, it has utilised advanced technologies such as Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding.

The company also manufactures medical devices, enhancing its portfolio in the healthcare industry.The listing on both BSE and NSE today follows a highly successful subscription phase, with over 13.90 lakh applications and bids totalling Rs 7,286.33 crore.

Beeline Capital Advisors led the issue as the book running lead manager, with MUFG Intime India serving as the registrar. Given the strong demand, investors are keenly observing the stock's performance. Expert opinions suggest that, despite fluctuating GMP, the long-term prospects for Amanta Healthcare remain promising.