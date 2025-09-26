Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers IPO: Check allotment odds, latest GMP & more

Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, September 26. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either over the weekend or latest by Monday, September 29. The broking and financial services saw a decent response from the investors

The IPO of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers ran for subscription between September 23 and September 25. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 393-414 per share with a lot size of 36 shares. It raised a total of Rs 745 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,79,95,169 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed 20.66 times, getting over 7.95 lakh applications and bids close to Rs 11,500 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 43.80 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 28.60 times. The portions for retail investors and employees were subscribed 4.78 times and 2.56 times, respectively.

Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers:

Big HNI category: 1 investor out of 6 investors will get 504 shares (Probability: 16.67 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 26 investors will get 504 shares (Probability: 3.85 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 4 investors will get 36 shares. (Probability: 25 per cent)

The grey market premium (GMP) of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers has seen some recovery despite a mixed bidding amid fragile market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 40 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of nearly 10 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 35, during the bidding phase.

Incorporated in 1991, Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is a full-service broking company. It is a part of the Anand Rathi group which carries out a diverse range of financial services It provides broking services, margin trading, and financial product distribution, offering investment options in equity, derivatives, commodities, and currency markets.

DAM Capital, Nuvama Wealth Management and Rathi Advisors are the book running lead managers of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Credit of shares and refund initiations is likely to be done on Monday, September 29. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 30.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.