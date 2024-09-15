Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Listing details, GMP clues, where to check and what investors should know

Bajaj Housing Finance is set to make a strong debut on the stock exchanges, with its shares scheduled to list on both BSE and NSE on Monday, September 16, at 10 AM.

The company's shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of 113% over the issue price, signaling potential mega listing gains for investors. If current trends hold, early IPO investors could potentially double their money upon listing.

The company's ₹6,560 crore initial public offering (IPO) garnered immense investor interest, with subscriptions reaching 67.4 times, showcasing the market’s confidence in Bajaj Housing Finance's strong fundamentals. This high demand has pushed the IPO GMP to ₹79 per share, indicating a significant premium over the issue price just before the listing date.

The robust response is reflective of Bajaj Housing Finance’s consistent financial growth and solid backing from its parent company, Bajaj Finance. The firm has reported a net profit of ₹1,731 crore for FY24, marking a 38% year-on-year increase, while net income grew by 34% to ₹7,618 crore during the same period. The proceeds from the IPO will be used to strengthen the company’s capital base to meet future business requirements.

Analysts are optimistic about the listing, with some predicting that the stock could deliver multibagger returns. Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research at Mehta Equities, suggests that conservative investors consider profit booking if the listing gains exceed expectations, while long-term investors should hold for future growth, given the sector's positive outlook. "We believe housing as a sector will continue to perform well over the next 3-4 years, and Bajaj Housing Finance is well-positioned to lead in this space," Tapse said.

Bajaj Housing Finance, a non-deposit-taking housing finance company, has been registered with the National Housing Bank since 2015 and is classified as an "upper-layer" non-banking financial company (NBFC) by the Reserve Bank of India. The company offers a wide range of mortgage products, including home loans, loans against property, and developer financing, with a focus on both individual and commercial customers.

As the second-largest player in the housing finance sector, Bajaj Housing Finance has a well-diversified product portfolio and a strong asset base, making it a key player in the industry. With strong financial metrics, backing from a reputable parent company, and immense investor interest, the company is poised for a successful listing and continued growth.

Here's how you can check the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal:

Visit the Registrar’s Portal: Go to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website, the official IPO registrar, by clicking this link: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Select IPO: Once you're on the site, select Bajaj Housing Finance IPO from the "Select IPO" drop-down menu.

Choose Your Method: You can check the allotment status using one of the following:

PAN Number

Demat Account Number

Application Number

Enter Details: Depending on the option you choose:

Enter your Application Number, followed by the captcha code, and click "Submit."

Enter your Demat Account Number, along with the captcha code, and click "Submit."

Enter your PAN Number and the captcha code, and click "Submit."

To check the status on BSE or NSE:

BSE:

Visit BSE Allotment Page.

Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Choose Bajaj Housing Finance IPO from the "Issue Name" drop-down menu.

Enter your Application Number or PAN and submit.



NSE: