Canara Robeco IPO to open on October 9; here are all details for this AMC issue

The initial public offering of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited opens for subscription on Thursday, 9 October, and closes on Monday, 13 October. The price band is set between Rs 253 and Rs 266 per equity share of face value Rs 10. Investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 56 shares. The minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 14,896 at the lower end of the price band.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO is an offer-for-sale of 4.98 crore shares, with no fresh issue. Basis of allotment is expected on Tuesday, 14 October, refunds on Wednesday, 15 October, and shares credited to demat accounts on the same day. Listing on BSE and NSE is likely on Thursday, 16 October.

The lead managers are SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, and JM Financial. Reservations: not more than 50% for qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15% for non-institutional investors, and not less than 35% for retail investors. Anchor investor allocation is scheduled for Wednesday, 8 October.

The IPO allows promoters Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe NV to divest about 25% of their total holding in the AMC—Canara Bank is offering 2.59 crore equity shares, and ORIX Corporation Europe NV about 2.39 crore shares. The company will not receive any proceeds; all funds go to selling shareholders after expenses.

Advertisement

Canara Robeco AMC was incorporated in 1993, previously known as Canbank Investment Management Services, managing Canbank Mutual Fund assets. As of June 2025, it manages 26 schemes. In 2007, Canara Bank sold a 49% equity stake to ORIX Corporation Europe NV (then Robeco Groep NV), and currently holds 51%, with ORIX at 49%.

The lead managers—SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, and JM Financial—oversee the offering. The registrar is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd, formerly Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Canara Robeco AMC competes with established peers: HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and UTI AMC. These listed companies are larger by revenue and have shown strong growth in quarterly average assets under management. The sector's expected CAGR in QAAUM is 28.60% between FY23 and FY25.