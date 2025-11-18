Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 51.60x on final day so far; GMP moves higher

Capillary Technologies India's initial public offering (IPO) saw robust investor interest, with the issue getting fully subscribed on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. The Rs 877.5-crore initial share sale by the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm closes today, after opening for subscription on November 14.

By 3:45 pm, the IPO received bids for 43.26 crore shares against 83.83 lakh shares on offer, translating to a subscription of 51.60 times, as per BSE data. All investor categories recorded strong demand.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 56.70 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) bid 68.89 times the allotted quota. The retail investor segment saw 12.09 times subscription and the employee category was subscribed 5.82 times. Ahead of the issue opening, the company mobilised Rs 394 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO is priced in the range of Rs 549–577 per share. At the upper end of the band, the company aims to raise Rs 877.5 crore. Capillary Technologies provides AI-based, cloud-native SaaS products to global enterprise clients, helping them enhance engagement and loyalty among consumers and channel partners.

For the six months ended September 2025, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 359.21 crore. In FY25, it posted revenue of Rs 598.25 crore.

The shares of Capillary Technologies India are scheduled to be listed on BSE and NSE on November 21. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on November 19, handled by MUFG Intime India.

In the unlisted market, sentiment stayed positive. A leading grey market tracker indicated that the stock was trading at a 7.63 per cent premium, suggesting an estimated listing price of about Rs 621 per share -- higher than yesterday's projected value of Rs 606.