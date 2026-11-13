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Carlsberg India eyes $4 billion valuation for IPO; roadshows set to begin next week

Carlsberg India eyes $4 billion valuation for IPO; roadshows set to begin next week

Carlsberg India reported revenue of Rs 8,709 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, according to its prospectus.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 9:30 AM IST
Carlsberg India eyes $4 billion valuation for IPO; roadshows set to begin next weekThe proposed IPO is expected to comprise an offer for sale (OFS) by the Danish parent, rather than a fresh issue of shares.

Carlsberg A/S is preparing to begin investor meetings as early as next week for the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian business, which could raise up to $600 million, Bloomberg reported. Carlsberg India Ltd, the country's second-largest brewer, could launch the public issue as early as January, with its Danish parent seeking a valuation of around $4 billion for the business, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

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The proposed IPO is expected to comprise an offer for sale (OFS) by the Danish parent, rather than a fresh issue of shares. Carlsberg's entity, South Asian Breweries Pte. Ltd., plans to sell up to 86.42 million shares, representing approximately 15% of Carlsberg India's equity capital, according to the company's prospectus cited in the Bloomberg report.

Carlsberg India IPO: Key details

The proposed transaction could raise as much as $600 million, although the final issue size, structure and timing remain under discussion and may change, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The sources requested anonymity because the information is private.

Carlsberg had confidentially submitted draft IPO documents in July before making its filing public on October 27. The company has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. as book-running lead managers for the proposed offering, according to the prospectus.

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Jio Platforms IPO boosts confidence among issuers

The strong response to Jio Platforms Ltd's $3.1 billion IPO, along with the stock's performance after listing, has strengthened confidence among companies considering large public offerings, according to Bloomberg. The successful absorption of sizeable share sales by investors could encourage other businesses waiting to enter the market to accelerate their listing plans.

This could help India maintain its position among the world's busiest markets for new share offerings through 2027, Bloomberg reported.

Carlsberg India's business and market presence

Carlsberg India reported revenue of Rs 8,709 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, according to its prospectus. The company operates seven breweries and held a 21.9% market share across 16 key states and Union Territories in FY26.

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The proposed listing would give public-market investors an opportunity to participate in Carlsberg's Indian operations, while allowing the Danish parent to partially monetise its holding through the sale of existing shares. Since the proposed offering is entirely an OFS, the proceeds from the shares sold would go to the selling shareholder rather than directly to Carlsberg India.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 9:30 AM IST
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