Carlsberg India eyes $4 billion valuation for IPO; roadshows set to begin next week

Carlsberg India IPO: Key details

The proposed transaction could raise as much as $600 million, although the final issue size, structure and timing remain under discussion and may change, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The sources requested anonymity because the information is private.

Carlsberg had confidentially submitted draft IPO documents in July before making its filing public on October 27. The company has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. as book-running lead managers for the proposed offering, according to the prospectus.

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Jio Platforms IPO boosts confidence among issuers

The strong response to Jio Platforms Ltd's $3.1 billion IPO, along with the stock's performance after listing, has strengthened confidence among companies considering large public offerings, according to Bloomberg. The successful absorption of sizeable share sales by investors could encourage other businesses waiting to enter the market to accelerate their listing plans.

This could help India maintain its position among the world's busiest markets for new share offerings through 2027, Bloomberg reported.

Carlsberg India's business and market presence

Carlsberg India reported revenue of Rs 8,709 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, according to its prospectus. The company operates seven breweries and held a 21.9% market share across 16 key states and Union Territories in FY26.

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The proposed listing would give public-market investors an opportunity to participate in Carlsberg's Indian operations, while allowing the Danish parent to partially monetise its holding through the sale of existing shares. Since the proposed offering is entirely an OFS, the proceeds from the shares sold would go to the selling shareholder rather than directly to Carlsberg India.