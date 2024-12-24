Concord Enviro Systems IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Concord Enviro Systems is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, December 24. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Thursday, December 26. The wastewater treatment player had received a decent response from the investors during the three-day bidding.

Related Articles



The IPO of Concord Enviro Systems was open for bidding between December 19-23. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 665-701 per share with a lot size of 21 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 500.33 crore from its IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 175 and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 46,40,888 equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed 10.67 times. The quota for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 17.32 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 14.20 times. The allocation for retail investors were booked 5.56 times during the three-day bidding process.



Grey market premium (GMP) of Concord Enviro Systems has managed to hold its ground despite the volatility in the broader markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 55-60 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of up to 7-8 per cent for the investors.



Founded in July 1999, Concord Enviro Systems is a global water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions provider, including zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) technology. It offers in-house solutions across the entire value chain, including design, manufacturing, installation, operation and maintenance (O&M), and digitalization, such as IoT.



Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers of the Concord Enviro Systems IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE with Friday, December 27, Tuesday as the tentative date of listing.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Concord Enviro Systems, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Concord Enviro Systems Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.